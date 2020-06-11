StarHub sizes up SD-WAN enterprise potential, partners with Silver Peak

Credit: Dreamstime

StarHub has joined forces with Silver Peak to deliver SD-WAN technologies across the enterprise market in Singapore, operating as a “one-stop service provider partner”.

The telecommunications specialist will deliver Silver Peak’s Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform to customers across the city-state, backed by sales and after-sales support.

Through the provision of digital networking expertise, the move is designed to allow large-scale organisations to aggregate wired and wireless data connectivity services through a single unified dashboard. Customers will also gain access to StarHub’s telco-grade global connectivity and integrated security services, alongside broadband, 4G and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) offerings.

“As a leading ICT provider focused on meeting customers’ needs, StarHub is pleased to team up with Silver Peak to help enterprises across Asia digitally transform and future-proof a key backbone of their business operations – their IT infrastructure,” said Charlie Chan, chief of Enterprise Business Group at StarHub.

“We are confident that the unified dashboard will empower our enterprise customers to dynamically optimise bandwidth for load sharing, prioritise traffic for time-sensitive applications and implement security policies enterprise-wide.

“The business climate is evolving quickly, and we are here to help customers stay agile, optimise cost and efficiencies by adopting simplified yet robust digital ICT and networking solutions.”

From a technology perspective, the platform includes centralised orchestration and management of all WAN functions through a single management portal, as well as multi-tenant orchestration to support deployments for enterprises with multiple business units, divisions or subsidiaries.

Advanced segmentation is also available, alongside automated cloud-delivered security configurations with vendors such as Check Point and Zscaler. Further integration is on offer through optimised routes through cloud platforms Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

“Unity EdgeConnect enables StarHub to offer its enterprise customers a centrally managed business-driven SD-WAN edge platform that ensures the customer’s business priorities are always reflected in how the network behaves,” said Dean Vaughan, vice president of sales across Asia Pacific and Japan at Silver Peak.

“The combination of StarHub’s global network and our business-driven SD-WAN edge platform provides an unmatched combination for enterprises seeking to leverage their network investments to build and maintain competitive edge.”