AWS launches co-sell business course for technology partners

The new course is designed to provide partners with a “fundamental understanding of what it means to co-sell with AWS"

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched what it claims is its first foundational business course for new alliance teams and sales professionals within organisations that are technology partners within the vendor’s Amazon Partner Network (APN).

The new AWS Solutions Training for Partners: APN Technology Partners Co-Selling with AWS – Business course is designed to provide partners with a “fundamental understanding of what it means to co-sell with AWS and how to be prepared to engage with the AWS sales organisation”.

“Available digitally or via classroom, this course was created specifically for alliance teams and sales professionals at APN Technology Partner organisations who are new to AWS products and services,” AWS said in an online post.

Broadly, the course covers the value proposition of co-selling with AWS, the AWS co-selling methodology and the programs and resources that support co-selling.

The vendor claims that, after taking the course, partners will be able to identify the AWS teams with whom to engage and know how to support a co-selling motion.

Partners undertaking the course will also have the opportunity to learn the steps in the co-selling sales process and understand the programs and resources available to guide them through the process.

The new course offering comes after the launch of the AWS Security Essentials classroom course, aimed at laying the groundwork for understanding secure data handling in the AWS cloud.

Built by AWS experts and delivered by AWS-accredited instructors, the foundation-level course is targeted at those involved in IT leadership, business-level professionals and anyone who uses AWS solutions and wants to know more about data security in the AWS cloud.

The course takes one day and contains information on AWS access control, data encryption methods and securing AWS infrastructure and the AWS shared responsibility model.

Meanwhile, in March, AWS announced its AWS Certified Database - Specialty certification course for recognising the talents of AWS database experts.

That course, according to a statement from Amazon, is designed for professionals to be recognised for their database skills.

“Database experience and depth of knowledge help AWS customers feel confident they’ve got the right database for the job and a team that can deliver on scalability and security requirements,” the statement said.