GitLab acquires fuzz tester Peach Tech

Anthony McMahon (Regional Director of Asia Pacific, GitLab) Credit: GitLab

DevOps platform GitLab has acquired cyber security firm Peach Tech for an unspecified amount.

US-founded Peach Tech supplies Fuzz Testing, a process of providing bad inputs to a program to find bugs, crashes and faults that could be exploited.

“We believe GitLab provides best-in-class tools for the complete DevOps lifecycle on a single platform,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO of GitLab.

“Bringing the fuzzing technologies of Peach Tech and Fuzzit into GitLab’s security solutions will give our users an even more robust and thorough application security testing experience while enabling them to shift security left. This simultaneously simplifies their workflows and creates collaboration between development, security, and operations teams.”

According to GitLab, the acquisition will accelerate its application security testing strategy.

“Providing GitLab users with the best security testing tools is key to GitLab's DevSecOps core mission," said Michael Eddington, Peach Tech founder and CEO. "The integration of Peach Tech’s technologies expands GitLab's shift security left capabilities making the future of security and DevSecOps a reality today for all GitLab users."

The move follows GitLab’s launch of its global partner program as part of an ongoing investment into its channel strategy. In Australia, GitLab counts 48 staff and recently claimed it had seen year-on-year growth of 116 per cent in annual recurring revenue to US$100 million.