Acronis strikes distribution deal with ACE Pacific in Singapore

Neil Morarji (Acronis) Credit: Acronis

Acronis has signed a distribution agreement with ACE Pacific Group in Singapore, driving cyber security solutions through the local channel.

The city-state partnership centres on Acronis Cyber Protect, an offering which claims to integrate back-up, disaster recovery and next-generation anti-malware, alongside vulnerability assessment, patch management and remote management tools into a single console.

“Traditional back-up is dead, it’s no longer secure – and traditional anti-virus does not protect data from modern cyber threats,” said Neil Morarji, general manager of Asia Pacific at Acronis. “Legacy solutions are no longer able to counteract the dangers businesses face – nor keep up with their operational speed.”

The alliance follows Acronis becoming the latest vendor to offer financial relief to partners amid the Covid-19 crisis.

As reported by Channel Asia, the vendor is rolling out Acronis Cyber Files Cloud for free to partners in Asia Pacific, alongside increased marketing funds and resources. These include helping partners set up and join virtual events using its platforms, while “enriching” its campaigns-in-a-box.

Acronis has also enhanced its Partner Portal, in an effort to ease access to sales guides, licensing guides, case studies and learning academy. This is in addition to introducing a new scheme to sit within the program aimed at helping train and provide certifications to developers, service providers and independent software vendors.

“Endpoint protection has never been as critical as it is now, with half the world working remotely,” added Roger Oh, technical director of ACE Pacific. “With this partnership, we are excited to deliver Acronis’ value proposition to our partners and customers, and enhance our position as a value-added distributor of cyber security solutions in Singapore.”

The partnership agreement currently covers Singapore, with plans to expand across all of Asia Pacific in due course.