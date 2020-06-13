TCS starts Singapore recovery efforts through digital centre launch

Girish Ramachandran (TCS) Credit: TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled plans to launch a Digital Acceleration Centre in Singapore, backed by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to support businesses during Covid-19 recovery efforts.

Aligned to the city-state’s Smart Nation objectives, the centre aims to build a “robust, future-ready workforce” to drive economic recovery following the pandemic.

Central to such efforts will be the provision of up to 100 traineeship opportunities for local polytechnic and university graduates at TCS, leveraging the SGUnited Traineeships Programme by Workforce Singapore. In addition to providing “real-world learning experiences”, the centre will also allow trainees to work on live projects with TCS customers.

“Through this centre, we hope to enhance the resilience and adaptability of Singapore’s businesses for a robust economic recovery in the post-pandemic business environment,” said Girish Ramachandran, president of Asia Pacific at TCS. “TCS is committed to investing in Singapore’s young talent to make the country’s world-class tech talent ecosystem future-ready and contribute to the flourishing Smart Nation project.”

The nine-month traineeship program consists of "foundational, specialised and hands-on" training courses for skill building through various formats including webinars, assessments, and hackathons. The training spans nine key areas, including cloud; UI/UX; legacy modernisation; cyber security; DevOps and digital workplace, alongside artificial/ augmented intelligence, Internet of Things and digital interfaces.

Upon completion of the program, "well-performing trainees" will be considered for open opportunities at TCS.

“The launch will give our university and polytechnic graduates opportunities to build desirable digital skills and enable businesses to adapt to the new operating environment amid the pandemic,” added Chng Kai Fong, managing director of EDB.

“The centre is testament to TCS’ continued confidence and commitment in our partnership and to Singapore. We are also especially heartened that TCS is supporting our young graduates with traineeship opportunities during this challenging time and equipping them with skills for the future.”

Over the course of the next 12 months, TCS will also invest an estimated SG$3 million in hiring and training initiatives aimed at supporting Singapore’s overall Smart Nation efforts, Ramachandran added.