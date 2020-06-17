Alibaba Cloud invests $283M into channel partners

Credit: Dreamstime

Alibaba Cloud is to revamp its channel program, investing up to US$283 million into partners over the fiscal year.

The Chinese cloud provider, which has almost 10,000 partners globally, plans to introduce a new partner-customer communication process in order to improve response times, especially during coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The company is also planning to alter its partner go-to-market (GTM) incentives with market development funding (MDF) for partners.

These will be available to partners that have a “a solid plan about how they want to promote joint solutions or products”, according to Lancelot Guo, vice president of Alibaba Group and general manager of ecosystems and sales operations for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

According to Alibaba Cloud, the company is also aiming to expand its channel network to independent software vendors (ISVs) managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators (SIs) as partners.

“As Alibaba Cloud continues to expand our product and services offerings, we want to bring even more opportunities to our partners so that we can collaboratively innovate to bring the most up-to-date services to our customers and generate business success for them,” Guo added.

To put the funding into perspective, Alibaba Cloud worked with its global partners to deliver over 2,000 hybrid cloud projects during 2019.

Previously, Alibaba has worked with global partners such as MongoDB, Intel, VMware, Salesforce, SAP, Red Hat and Fortinet on over 500 projects for the retail, fin tech, manufacturing, media and entertainment verticals.