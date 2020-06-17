AWS on-boards Ingram Micro in Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

Ingram Micro has been appointed as an authorised distributor of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Singapore, assuming a solution aggregator role in the technology giant’s partner ecosystem.

The move comes in response to increased demand for cloud solutions in the city-state, allowing technology providers and system integrators to access and resell solutions on top of AWS.

Targeting members of the AWS Partner Network (APN), Ingram Micro is tasked with offering the “full range” of AWS solutions via the distributor’s Cloud Marketplace platform, building on work as an AWS distributor in the US, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Hong Kong.

“We are excited to add AWS to our cloud services offering for our partners in Singapore,” said Eunice Lau, executive managing director of Asia at Ingram Micro. “With cloud computing being an essential business direction for every industry and of every size, we can enable companies to adjust resources rapidly with minimum IT infrastructure costs and improved manageability to meet fluctuating and unpredictable demand in a secure cloud computing environment.”

The addition of AWS in Singapore comes as the cloud division of Ingram Micro gears up for a year of growth in Asia Pacific following the appointment of Lee Welch as regional leader.

As reported by sister publication ARN, Welch assumed the newly created role of executive director of cloud services across Asia Pacific in April, with plans in place to relocate to Singapore from Australia once lockdown measures ease.

New responsibilities include managing cloud divisions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines, reporting to Nimesh Dave as executive vice president of global cloud computing at Ingram Micro.

The creation of a regional leadership role focused on cloud and based in Singapore represents a statement of intent from a distributor built on the foundations of a traditional channel. The pivot to new revenue streams, ecosystems and priorities has been well documented, but in Asia Pacific, the promotion of Welch suggests such plans are resonating.

This is a business which recently cracked one million seats in the region on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, backed by an army of traditional vendors seeking differentiation via the cloud.