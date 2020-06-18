NTT Data digitises Singapore construction sector through LeapThought alliance

Credit: Dreamstime

NTT Data has partnered with LeapThought to drive digital transformation across the construction industry in Singapore, underpinned by the creation of a joint Centre of Excellence.

The alliance will specifically target the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector across the city-state, billed as a key pillar of the government’s construction Industry Transformation Map (ITM) vision.

Central to such efforts will be a joint Centre of Excellence prioritising research and development (R&D), advisory, and joint marketing and business development activities. The facility will also allow both parties to leverage “complementary capabilities” to create products and solutions designed to “fast-track” digital transformation across the vertical.

The move will see NTT Data launch a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering leveraging Fulcrum, a construction management platform created by LeapThought. The platform provides “end-to-end digital construction management” from design through manufacturing and delivery.

The sync up builds on an existing partnership between NTT Data and LeapThought, which operates as a New Zealand-based industry solutions provider leveraging Microsoft technologies.

“The market size and relatively short time period to achieve the needed digital transformation brings a plethora of opportunities for technology players like us,” said Krishnappan Ramanathan, managing director of Singapore at NTT Data.

“Singapore’s initiative in leading this digital journey in this industry puts the nation at the forefront to establish this partnership in Singapore. With Singapore as the pivot, we intend to expand our reach to the rest of the region.”

As outlined by Ratnakar Garikipati - CEO of LeapThought - the business has made “significant investments” in Singapore targeting the AEC sector, spearheaded by flagship platform Fulcrum. Currently, Garikipat said more than 200 companies across the country are using Fulcrum to collaborate on major construction projects.

“Given the size of today’s infrastructure projects – be it residential, transportation, or industrial – it is imperative to use technology to digitise business operations and realise tangible cost savings,” ge added. “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with NTT Data to create solutions that will enable greater digitalisation in the AEC sector, offering users intelligent analysis of an entire construction project to help them build smarter and faster.

“By streamlining construction processes we can allow for greater automation that will ultimately ensure conformity to quality and safety standards, as well as making construction sites more efficient and more sustainable for workers.”