NetFoundry teams up with DTAC, responds to cloud-native networking demand in Thailand

Credit: Dreamstime

NetFoundry has joined forces with telecom operator DTAC to capitalise on increased demand for networking and cloud connectivity solutions in Thailand, through the launch of a new network-as-a-service (NaaS) offering.



In addition to NaaS, SmartConnect leverages infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) capabilities, in addition to Internet of Things (IoT) application expertise.

The in-market partnership will prioritise combining service bundling with cloud and connectivity solutions, drawing on NetFoundry’s global partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

According to Rajiv Bawa - chief business officer of DTAC - the move will help the Bangkok-based business assume a leadership position in 5G and cloud locally.

“DTAC’s capacities and solutions are enabling the seamless communication modern workers need to operate at a new ‘normal’ - particularly in light of Covid-19 - enabled by a reliable and secure network,” Bawa said. “Our new partnership with NetFoundry will make this possible, and boost our 5G capabilities to new levels. With SmartConnect our networks are quicker, safer and easier to operate than ever before.

“With the launch of DTAC smart connect services, our first priority will be to give the ‘remote worker enablement’ a new face via this next-generation solution for enterprise and SME customers of the Thailand market who are struggling with the Covid crisis to solve their work from home situation using old VPN technology.”

DTAC currently serves "millions of customers" in Southern Asia through addressing business networking and cloud connectivity needs, supported by a network which runs on 90 per cent fibre. Meanwhile, NetFoundry specialises in zero-trust networking and interconnecting public cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud.

“DTAC has decided to differentiate itself from a traditional telco and has built its services around applications in the modern and multi-cloud world, where data must be reliable, secure and delivered anywhere, anytime without depending on traditional methods and networks,” added Dipesh Ranjan, vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific at NetFoundry.

“NetFoundry enables zero-trust based secure and reliable connectivity between our customers and their various apps hosted across distributed environment in public or private cloud, no matter where our client is based or connected.”

In short, Ranjan said NetFoundry replaces the need of VPNs, SD-WANs or MPLS (multi-protocol label switching) type networks.

“Our cloud orchestrated and zero-trust model reliably deploys and manages global software-defined networks, optimises internet and improves security,” he outlined. “SmartConnect will enable both NetFoundry and DTAC to go one step further for Thailand customers.”