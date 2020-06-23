Bank Mandiri deploys Tableau to create ‘data-driven’ decision making

Credit: Dreamstime

Bank Mandiri has rolled out Tableau’s data analytics solutions to enhance “data-driven” decision making across the organisation, amid a company-wide deployment.



The move was motivated by a desire to bolster access to information across every department and division within the bank, delivered by self-service analytics offerings. Business functions such as loan disbursement and renewal, in addition to customer profiling and engagement, now have access to Tableau to help “guide decision making” processes.

“The marked improvement in the speed of access to data understanding towards visualisation has allowed the board of management and all other stakeholders, be armed with timely information to do their jobs better,” said Billie Setiawan, senior vice president of Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Group at Bank Mandiri.

“We are able to better target customers by offering suitable products and programs, and improve engagement. Working with Tableau has strengthened our customer-focused mission, bringing us closer to our goal of being Indonesia’s leading digital bank.”

According to Setiawan, the vendor’s self-service dashboards have also “significantly simplified” business processes, alongside improving the speed of information delivery within the bank. Business intelligence reports which used to take two weeks to create, can now be completed within two days.

“We aim to remove data barriers for different business groups through wider user education and engagement,” Setiawan added. “Working with Tableau, we look forward to enabling self-service analytics at scale and empowering our employees with access to data understanding they need to succeed.”

A key part of the deployment has also been the setting up of a Mandiri Tableau User Group to bring employees together to "learn and share". Fronted by data coaches from the EDM division - a special division set up by the bank to advocate the use of data analytics - such monthly sessions support new Tableau users through sharing best practices and answering data questions.

“Financial institutions today must leverage data analytics to transform their business and stay ahead of the curve,” said Leslie Ong, country manager of Southeast Asia at Tableau. “We are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking organisation like Bank Mandiri, which is at the forefront of business transformation by cultivating a company-wide data culture.

“We look forward to working with, and supporting Bank Mandiri in achieving its business goals and vision through modern analytics solutions.”