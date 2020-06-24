Rubrik on-boards Westcon-Comstor amid Southeast Asia channel drive

Credit: Dreamstime

Rubrik has appointed Westcon-Comstor as distributor across Southeast Asia and Greater China, as the data management vendor expands reach through the channel.

Terms of the deal will see Westcon-Comstor gain access to the entire portfolio of data management solutions, with the aim of driving back-up modernisation, ransomware recovery, cloud mobility and data governance across the market.

“Rubrik’s data management services address many business challenges today, supporting and protecting organisations’ data with back-up and recovery solutions across data centre and cloud,” said Wilson Ho, managing director of Asia at Westcon-Comstor.

“Rubrik is a disruptive vendor with a great growth track record and its products complement the existing solutions offered by Westcon-Comstor, adding back-up and recovery to our storage business. We have a business of representing leading vendors and it is truly exciting to have Rubrik as part of our solution portfolio.”

According to Ho, Rubrik solutions are well positioned to integrate with complementary offerings within the distributor’s wider product portfolio.

“Rubrik’s defence-in-depth approach to ransomware provides instant recovery with natively immutable back-ups, which when paired with Rubrik’s global search and API-driven automation, enables customers to quickly recover their data in the event of an unfortunate ransomware attack, and this helps to mitigate the disruption that businesses could potentially face,” Ho added.

The move follows increased channel commitment by Rubrik at global, regional and local levels, evident through the high-profile appointment of Wendy Bahr as chief commercial officer in May 2019.

Following 18 years at Cisco, Bahr is now in charge of Rubrik's managed service provider, global system integrator and channel partners across the world, in addition to hardware and software alliances, inside sales and professional services teams.

“We are excited by this strategic partnership with Westcon-Comstor as it is a reputable company with an impressive and extensive network of customers and partners in the region,” said Calvin Hoon, regional vice president of Southeast Asia and Greater China at Rubrik. “Through this partnership, we are able to offer our solutions to more businesses across the region.

“Rubrik has been designed from day one to automate data protection and unify data management across data silos. Hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises in Asia rely on Rubrik to accelerate cloud adoption and ensure operational resilience in the Covid-19 pandemic and deliver business continuity against increasing ransomware attacks.”