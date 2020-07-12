VMware expands cloud DR portfolio with Datrium acquisition

Datrium was founded in 2012 by industry pioneers who came out of Data Domain and VMware

VMware has moved to expand its disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) offering with the proposed acquisition of California-based cloud-native disaster recovery (DR) provider Datrium.

Datrium was founded in 2012 by industry pioneers who came out of Data Domain and VMware, and provides DRaaS with VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that delivers cloud DR from backups on AWS S3 and protects VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises.

“This is a significant move forward to help customers build hybrid clouds by combining the consistent infrastructure and operations of VMware Cloud with Datrium DRaaS to reduce the cost and complexity of business continuity,” VMware hyperconverged infrastructure business unit senior vice president John Gilmartin said in a bog post.

After the deal closes, according to Gilmartin, the Datrium DR service will expand on the existing performance-optimised VMware Site Recovery DRaaS solution with a cost-optimised option.

“The Datrium DRaaS solution delivers an end-to-end cloud driven user experience in VMware Cloud on AWS today,” Gilmartin said. “The innovative, cost-optimised approach leverages native cloud services, and provides forever incremental point-in-time copies that are encrypted, deduped, and stored efficiently in AWS S3.

“Most importantly, Datrium will bring to VMware a team of world-class engineers with deep experience in storage, virtualisation, data protection, and cloud technologies. Datrium is already a VMware partner offering an end-to-end DR service with VMware Cloud on AWS,” he added.

After the deal closes, Datrium’s team and intellectual property (IP) in cloud storage and end-to-end DR services is expected to broaden the VMware Cloud goal to include DRaaS where users can experience a consistent operating model across the hybrid cloud during DR instances.

According to Datrium CEO Tim Page, by joining forces with VMware, his company will be able to accelerate its roadmap plans to support all the major cloud platforms, work with a broader partner community, including more than 4,400 members of the VMware Cloud Provider Program, and deliver more innovation faster.

“Today I am excited to announce that Datrium has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by VMware,” Datrium CEO Tim Page said in an online post.

While the transaction has been approved by both companies’ boards, it remains potentially subject to certain regulatory approvals.