Veeam continues Southeast Asia drive with new regional leader

Beni Sia (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam has appointed Beni Sia as vice president of Southeast Asia and Korea (SEAK), amid plans to expand market share across the region.

Fresh from appointing Habisanti as country manager of Indonesia, the vendor has moved to strengthen ranks at regional level through the recruitment of Sia, who reports to Shaun McLagan as senior vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

“Despite the challenges faced during the past few months, we have demonstrated strong growth globally and regionally, and I am confident that we will continue to gain market share and strengthen our footprint across APJ,” McLagan said.

“As our customers look to embrace new data management models and drive business agility, Veeam must continue to innovate and enable our customers to make their move to a simple, flexible and reliable solution.

“With a proven track record, I am excited to welcome Beni to our team and I am confident his expertise will help Veeam continue to drive market dominance and penetrate key business segments.”

Leveraging more than 20 years in-market experience, Sia has held management roles at Datacraft, Juniper Networks and Brocade, in addition to Broadcom and most recently ServiceSource.

“I look forward to leading the SEAK team by maintaining key relationships, as well as continuing Veeam’s growth momentum and taking that success to greater heights,” Sia added. “While the past few months have put many of us in unprecedented times, Veeam continued to invest and innovate in the cloud data management space.

“We now have an extended portfolio that will provide existing partners and customers, the advantage to elevate their cloud data strategies.”

The appointment coincides with plans to create cloud data management momentum in Indonesia through the recruitment of Habisanti as new country manager. As revealed by Channel Asia, the new role comes in response to increased local growth during the past two years, setting up plans to further drive market share nationwide.