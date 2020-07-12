Google Cloud’s Anthos comes to HPE GreenLake

Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud has officially made its integration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - in the form of HPE GreenLake for Anthos - open to customers across the world.

According to the technology giant, the move will allow partners and end-users to deploy containers on demand without having to manage the underlying infrastructure on-premises. As HPE is a build, sell and services partner of Google Cloud, the vendor will also be providing advisory and professional services, managing capacity, billing and supporting the entire stack.

"Anthos lets you build, deploy, and manage applications anywhere in a secure, consistent manner," said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president of Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud.

"The platform lets you modernise existing applications running on virtual machines as well as deploy cloud-native apps on containers, all while providing a consistent development and operations experience across deployments, reducing operational overhead, and improving developer productivity."

The platform will function via GreenLake’s pay-per-use billing model, with HPE monitoring usage and provisioning additional available capacity ahead of demand.

Anthos will be available with three HPE solutions: HPE SimpliVity hyper-converged infrastructure, HPE Nimble Storage dHCI and HPE Synergy composable infrastructure. Meanwhile, the offering will offer HPE Reference Architectures for Anthos GKE deployed on-premises for customers seeking to build their own infrastructure.

"As a trusted Google partner, we are pleased to offer HPE GreenLake for Anthos to provide our joint customers choice and the cloud experience on premises that best meets their needs and provides the greatest positive outcomes for their business," said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager of HPE GreenLake.