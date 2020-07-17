Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams sets sights on Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams will launch in Singapore by October ahead of a global roll-out designed to offer a primary unified communications tool for businesses.

Following an initial launch in Australia, the digitised cloud solution - which enables telephony services through Microsoft Teams on Office 365 for multi-national corporations - will also be available in Hong Kong and New Zealand by August, with the UK following in October and a global deployment planned for December.

The offering was created to support customers seeking to adopt Microsoft Teams as a primary unified communications solution, backed by an expansion of enterprise telephony capabilities.

Central to this is the delivery of one dedicated phone number (DID) for one-to-one, team conference calls, local and national long distance calls, in addition to the ability to scale users, add new phone numbers and top up calling plans.

Other key benefits include traditional PBX call-handling functions such as call, hold, transfer, forwarding and voicemail available via the cloud.

“A staggering 98 per cent of enterprises believe there will be a far greater reliance on remote collaboration, replacing face-to-face meetings post Covid-19 recovery, which means from now on, organisations need to empower employees to work wherever they are,” said Oliver Camplin-Warner, CEO of International at Telstra.

“From our initial launch in Australia, we found customers had a clear preference to move away from phones-on-desktops, to integrated telephony capabilities and collaboration tools, and we are thrilled to be able to extend this great product to our global customers.”

As organisations move more workloads to Office 365 - usually starting with Outlook and SharePoint - Camplin-Warner said telephony represents the “next logical workload” to move into the ecosystem.

“Telstra is a trusted partner of Microsoft and we are glad to take our collaboration to a new level,” added Mahendra Sekaran, executive director of Product and Operations at Microsoft. “Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams will help our customers collaborate and communicate effectively across devices and networks, by leveraging the modern experiences in Teams and the Telstra network.”