Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners...

​Channel Asia has unveiled the winners of the inaugural Innovation Awards in 2019, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across ASEAN. Held at Andaz Singapore, the highlights of the past 12 months were played out on the grandest stage, in front of over 240 technology executives in Southeast Asia. Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, the Awards honoured outstanding work through customer value and innovation, with more than 200 nominations submitted across six countries. In total, 75 organisations were represented across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam, in addition to regional success at ASEAN, Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific levels.​