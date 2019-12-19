Slideshow
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners...
Channel Asia has unveiled the winners of the inaugural Innovation Awards in 2019, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across ASEAN. Held at Andaz Singapore, the highlights of the past 12 months were played out on the grandest stage, in front of over 240 technology executives in Southeast Asia. Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, the Awards honoured outstanding work through customer value and innovation, with more than 200 nominations submitted across six countries. In total, 75 organisations were represented across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam, in addition to regional success at ASEAN, Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific levels.
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng; Francis Choo and Elson Chia
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Rakkiet Hongkanjanapong of CommScope presents the Distributor Value Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Rakkiet Hongkanjanapong of CommScope presents the Distributor Value Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Ingram Micro (Software)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Innovix Distribution (Hardware)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Westcon-Comstor (Specialist)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Crayon (Cloud)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Melvin Lim of Datto presents the Emerging Technologies Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Melvin Lim of Datto presents the Emerging Technologies Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: NTT (Cloud)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: DXC Technology (Smart Technology)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: AsiaPac (Digital Transformation)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: DXC Technology (Security)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Mark Tan of Innovix Singapore presents the Vendor Value Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Mark Tan of Innovix Singapore presents the Vendor Value Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
VENDOR VALUE: VMware (Software)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
VENDOR VALUE: Dell Technologies (Hardware)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
VENDOR VALUE: Tenable (Specialist)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
VENDOR VALUE: Cisco (Security)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
VENDOR VALUE: Amazon Web Services (Cloud)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
VENDOR VALUE: Cisco (Telecommunications)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HeloiseLaHarpe performs during Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HeloiseLaHarpe performs during Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
HeloiseLaHarpe performs during Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
CHANNEL CHOICE: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Vendor)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
CHANNEL CHOICE: Synnex Metrodata Indonesia (Distributor)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
CHANNEL CHOICE: Delaware Consulting (Partner)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Sumit Bansal of Sophos presents the Personal Innovation Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Sumit Bansal of Sophos presents the Personal Innovation Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PERSONAL INNOVATION: Vincent Lee (Dell Technologies) - Singapore (Channel Excellence - Country)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PERSONAL INNOVATION: Fan Qu (VMware) - Southeast Asia and Korea (Channel Excellence - Region)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PERSONAL INNOVATION: Amit Gandhi (Hitachi Consulting) - Singapore (Technical Excellence - Country)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PERSONAL INNOVATION: Keith Sng (Veeam) - Southeast Asia and Korea (Technical Excellence - Region)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PERSONAL INNOVATION: Tay Bee Kheng (Cisco) - Singapore (Management Excellence - Country). *Award accepted by Budi Santoso Sutanto (Cisco)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PERSONAL INNOVATION: Chong-Win Lee (Logicalis) - Asia (Management Excellence - Region)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PERSONAL INNOVATION: Charlotte Sim (VMware) - Marketing Excellence
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Kerri Lampard of Cisco presents the Partner Value Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Kerri Lampard of Cisco presents the Partner Value Awards
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PARTNER VALUE: NCS (Enterprise)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PARTNER VALUE: Genesis Networks (Mid-Market)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
PARTNER VALUE: Cloud Comrade (SMB)
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies
Credit: Channel Asia / IDG
Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies