Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners...

107 Photos James Henderson (Channel Asia)

​Channel Asia has unveiled the winners of the inaugural Innovation Awards in 2019, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across ASEAN. Held at Andaz Singapore, the highlights of the past 12 months were played out on the grandest stage, in front of over 240 technology executives in Southeast Asia. Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, the Awards honoured outstanding work through customer value and innovation, with more than 200 nominations submitted across six countries. In total, 75 organisations were represented across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam, in addition to regional success at ASEAN, Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific levels.​

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng; Francis Choo and Elson Chia

  James Henderson (Channel Asia)

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  James Henderson (Channel Asia)

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng

    HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng

  HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng

    HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng

  HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng

    HALL OF FAME: Tian Beng Ng

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo

    HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo

  HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo

    HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo

  HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo

    HALL OF FAME: Francis Choo

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia

    HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia

  HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia

    HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia

  HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia

    HALL OF FAME: Elson Chia

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  James Henderson (Channel Asia)

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  James Henderson (Channel Asia)

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  James Henderson (Channel Asia)

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Rakkiet Hongkanjanapong of CommScope presents the Distributor Value Awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Rakkiet Hongkanjanapong of CommScope presents the Distributor Value Awards

  DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Ingram Micro (Software)

    DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Ingram Micro (Software)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Innovix Distribution (Hardware)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Westcon-Comstor (Specialist)

  DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Crayon (Cloud)

    DISTRIBUTOR VALUE: Crayon (Cloud)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Melvin Lim of Datto presents the Emerging Technologies Awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Melvin Lim of Datto presents the Emerging Technologies Awards

  EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: NTT (Cloud)

    EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: NTT (Cloud)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: DXC Technology (Smart Technology)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: AsiaPac (Digital Transformation)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES: DXC Technology (Security)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Mark Tan of Innovix Singapore presents the Vendor Value Awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Mark Tan of Innovix Singapore presents the Vendor Value Awards

  VENDOR VALUE: VMware (Software)

    VENDOR VALUE: VMware (Software)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  VENDOR VALUE: Dell Technologies (Hardware)

    VENDOR VALUE: Dell Technologies (Hardware)

  VENDOR VALUE: Tenable (Specialist)

    VENDOR VALUE: Tenable (Specialist)

  VENDOR VALUE: Cisco (Security)

    VENDOR VALUE: Cisco (Security)

  VENDOR VALUE: Amazon Web Services (Cloud)

    VENDOR VALUE: Amazon Web Services (Cloud)

  VENDOR VALUE: Cisco (Telecommunications)

    VENDOR VALUE: Cisco (Telecommunications)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    HeloiseLaHarpe performs during Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    HeloiseLaHarpe performs during Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    HeloiseLaHarpe performs during Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  James Henderson (Channel Asia)

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  James Henderson (Channel Asia)

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    CHANNEL CHOICE: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Vendor)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    CHANNEL CHOICE: Synnex Metrodata Indonesia (Distributor)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    CHANNEL CHOICE: Delaware Consulting (Partner)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Sumit Bansal of Sophos presents the Personal Innovation Awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Sumit Bansal of Sophos presents the Personal Innovation Awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    PERSONAL INNOVATION: Vincent Lee (Dell Technologies) - Singapore (Channel Excellence - Country)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    PERSONAL INNOVATION: Fan Qu (VMware) - Southeast Asia and Korea (Channel Excellence - Region)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    PERSONAL INNOVATION: Amit Gandhi (Hitachi Consulting) - Singapore (Technical Excellence - Country)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    PERSONAL INNOVATION: Keith Sng (Veeam) - Southeast Asia and Korea (Technical Excellence - Region)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    PERSONAL INNOVATION: Tay Bee Kheng (Cisco) - Singapore (Management Excellence - Country). *Award accepted by Budi Santoso Sutanto (Cisco)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    PERSONAL INNOVATION: Chong-Win Lee (Logicalis) - Asia (Management Excellence - Region)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    PERSONAL INNOVATION: Charlotte Sim (VMware) - Marketing Excellence

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Kerri Lampard of Cisco presents the Partner Value Awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Kerri Lampard of Cisco presents the Partner Value Awards

  PARTNER VALUE: NCS (Enterprise)

    PARTNER VALUE: NCS (Enterprise)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    PARTNER VALUE: Genesis Networks (Mid-Market)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  PARTNER VALUE: Cloud Comrade (SMB)

    PARTNER VALUE: Cloud Comrade (SMB)

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

  • Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

    Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019: After Party in association with Dell Technologies

