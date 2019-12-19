Slideshow

Malaysian partners target transformation through Dell Technologies

Channel Asia has launched Evolve in Malaysia, a dedicated event designed to help resellers, system integrators and managed service providers transition to the next level. Key areas of focus included the changes required from a business model perspective, alongside the selling techniques of the future and how partners can brand themselves to attract net new customers. Evolve addressed the ongoing challenges facing partners from a business perspective, delivered through targeted high-level thought leadership. This event, in association with Dell Technologies, focused on the key facets of growing a business, delving deep into how partners can reshape operating models, disrupt selling processes and build brand awareness.